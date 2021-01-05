Lost your password?
Mtn Dew and Burton Snowboards Partner to Advance Sustainability

(Credit: PIxabay)

Mtn Dew and Burton Snowboards have announced the creation of One World, a partnership that brings both brands together to promote sustainability.

The One World project includes a full-length feature film and various products. The One World products are created with recycled materials including rPET Polartec made from recycled plastic bottles. One World celebrates the global connection shared through the love of snowboarding, the respect for the environment, and the desire to discover what’s next.

The One World rPET capsule collection includes a fleece, insulator, hoodie, long sleeve tee, midweight stash pant, beanie, cap, and tote. Additionally, the Backseat Driver, a limited-edition pow surfer snowboard was created for the collection and includes core materials made with rPET.

One World was produced by Burton in partnership with Mtn Dew, Toyota, Polartec, and Bank of the West.

﻿

