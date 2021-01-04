Ontario Ice Complex Becomes First Arena to Achieve Zero Carbon Building Performance Certification

AMPED Sports Lab and Ice Complex is now the first “Zero Carbon Building – Performance Standard” certified arena. This was achieved in December 2020 through the Canada Green Building Council’s Zero Carbon Building Program. Modern Niagara, a Canadian mechanical, electrical, building services, and integrated building technology company, partnered with AMPED on this initiative.

Modern Niagara says AMPED is the world’s first arena to achieve the Zero Carbon Building Performance Standard certification.

The arena is recognized by the Canada Green Building Council (CaGBC) for its energy efficiency and carbon reduction measures. Not only do these measures entail reducing operational carbon, but they also reduce overall energy consumption by optimizing facility operation through intelligent building automation, on-site renewable energy generation, and replacing all fossil fuel consuming equipment on-site, such as gas-fired rooftop units, hot water heaters, and the ice rink dehumidifier.

The Canada Green Building Council is a non-profit national organization that has been working to advance green and sustainable building practices in Canada since 2002. A member of the World Green Building Council, CaGBC recognizes organizations and individuals for their leadership in reducing the environmental impact of the built environment. Through the Zero Carbon Building Standard – Performance certification, the CaGBC recognizes highly energy-efficient buildings that produce onsite or procure carbon-free renewable energy or high-quality carbon offsets to offset the annual carbon emissions associated with building materials and operations.