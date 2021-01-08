Philadelphia Flyers to Practice in Facility Powered by Renewables

National Hockey League team the Philadelphia Flyers will now practice in a facility powered by 100% renewable energy. Parent company Comcast Spectacor has completed the installation of a 1.06 megawatt onsite solar system at the Flyers Skate Zone in New Jersey. The facility will achieve 100% renewable electricity supply for the facility starting in 2021, the company says.

Installation of the rooftop solar panels began in May 2020 via an agreement with energy service provider SunPower and was completed in November. Comcast Spectacor will sell the renewable energy certificates (RECs) from the onsite solar and purchase national RECs to provide all Spectacor facilities with 100% renewable electricity, according to the company.

Combined with the activation of wind energy for Wells Fargo Center and REC purchases, the Flyers will now train and compete in facilities completely powered by renewable electricity.

The Flyers Skate Zone facility has also introduced an electric Zamboni ice resurfacer.

Sports arenas have consistently been chasing sustainability goals in recent years. Earlier this week, Amped Sports Lab and Ice Complex announced that it is now the first “Zero Carbon Building – Performance Standard” certified arena. This was achieved in December 2020 through the Canada Green Building Council’s Zero Carbon Building Program. Modern Niagara, a Canadian mechanical, electrical, building services, and integrated building technology company, partnered with Amped on this initiative.

