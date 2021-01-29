Verizon Signs PPA for 152 MW Indiana Solar Farm

Verizon Communications has entered into a virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) that will enable construction of a new 152.5 megawatt solar farm in Indiana, furthering Verizon’s goal of being carbon neutral in its operations (scope 1 and 2) by 2035. Verizon is working with Lightsource bp on the initiative.

The Bellflower solar farm, located about 40 miles east of Indianapolis in Henry and Rush Counties, is expected to become operational in 2022.

Last year, Verizon issued its second $1 billion green bond, which will be used to fund long-term renewable energy purchase agreements — including this agreement with Lightsource bp — that support the construction of solar and wind facilities. These facilities will bring new renewable energy to the grids that power its networks.

Local economic development

Solar projects can help strengthen local rural economies.

Bellflower Solar is expected to generate $30 million in property tax revenue to Rush and Henry Counties over its life, benefiting local schools and other community public services.

The project will create about 250 jobs during construction, with local labor and service requirements included in construction contracts.

The operations budget for the project of $2.4 million each year will be primarily spent in the region.

Dual use solar – maximizing benefits to the environment and community

An action plan is underway for Bellflower Solar that aims to enhance local biodiversity.