20 New Signatories Join Climate Pledge, Commit to Decarbonization Strategies

Twenty new signatories around the world have joined The Climate Pledge: ACCIONA, Colis Prive, Cranswick plc, Daabon, Green Britain Group, FREE NOW, Generation Investment Management, Hotelbeds, IBM, Iceland Foods, Interface, Johnson Controls, MiiR, Orsted, Prosegur Cash, Prosegur Compañia de Seguridad, Slalom, S4Capital, UPM, and Vanderlande.

With the addition of the new signatories, 53 companies across 22 sectors and 12 countries have committed to working towards net-zero carbon in their worldwide businesses — which in aggregate has the potential to significantly reduce corporate carbon emissions. Each organization is at a different stage in its journey to net-zero carbon emissions, but all 53 signatories are committed to The Climate Pledge’s ambitious goal of meeting the Paris Agreement 10 years early.

Signatories to The Climate Pledge agree to:

Measure and report greenhouse gas emissions on a regular basis.

Implement decarbonization strategies in line with the Paris Agreement through real business changes and innovations, including efficiency improvements, renewable energy, materials reductions, and other carbon emission elimination strategies.

Neutralize any remaining emissions with additional, quantifiable, real, permanent, and socially-beneficial offsets to achieve net-zero annual carbon emissions by 2040 — a decade ahead of the Paris Agreement’s goal of 2050.

The 20 new signatories represent diverse economic sectors, ranging from energy to agricultural and financial services.

Each company is implementing science-based, high-impact changes to its business to help decarbonize the value chain, including innovating in circular economy, deploying clean energy solutions, and mobilizing supply chains to reach net-zero by 2040.