AB InBev Signs Largest Sustainability Linked Revolving Credit Facility at $10 Billion

Anheuser-Busch InBev recently announced the successful signing of a new $10.1 billion Sustainability Linked Loan Revolving Credit Facility (“SLL RCF”), which replaces its existing $9.0 billion Revolving Credit Facility.

This milestone facility is the largest SLL RCF in history, and the first syndicated facility of its kind among publicly listed companies in the alcohol beverage sector. The facility has an initial five-year term (which may be extended by an additional two years), and incorporates a pricing mechanism that incentivizes improvement in the following four key performance areas, that are aligned with and contribute to the company’s 2025 Sustainability Goals:

Further improving water efficiency in the company’s breweries globally, supporting the Water Stewardship Goal;

Increasing PET recycled content in PET primary packaging, contributing to the Circular Packaging Goal;

Sourcing purchased electricity from renewable sources as outlined in the RE100 commitment; and

Reducing GHG emissions as a part of the science-based Climate Action Goal

The above-listed goals form part of the criteria influencing, upwards or downwards, the margin of our SLL RCF. This commitment is also evidenced by initiatives such as the company’s 2025 Sustainability Goals and AB InBev’s role as a founding member of the UN Global Compact CFO Task Force, which supports the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Embedding sustainability into AB InBev’s financing strategy strengthens internal and external alignment to the company’s Better World agenda. The SLL RCF demonstrates that sustainable business is good business.

The new facility is provided by a consortium of 26 leading global financial institutions, with ING and Santander acting as Joint Sustainability Coordinators.