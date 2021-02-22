‘America Is All In’ Says It Will Put US Back on Track to Net Zero by 2050

As the US formally rejoins the Paris Agreement, a new coalition of American communities, businesses, and institutions will play what they call a “critical role” in supporting an ambitious new US climate target and mobilizing whole-of-society climate action.

Thousands of businesses, cities, states, universities and other climate leaders have launched America Is All In, a coalition to “uphold the country’s commitment to domestic and international climate action.” The coalition is being led by Michael R. Bloomberg, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Climate Ambition and Solutions, Washington Governor Jay Inslee, Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles, and CommonSpirit Health CEO Lloyd H. Dean.

America Is All In represents a merging and evolution of We Are Still In and America’s Pledge. Over the last four years, We Are Still In — coordinated through Ceres, Climate Nexus, and World Wildlife Fund, with the support of over a dozen other non-profit organizations — has united thousands of cities, states, tribal nations, companies, colleges, health, faith and cultural institutions committed to ambitious climate action. Meanwhile, America’s Pledge— a Bloomberg Philanthropies initiative co-led by Rocky Mountain Institute and the University of Maryland Center for Global Sustainability with contributions from World Resources Institute — has quantified and reported on the actions of these leaders to drive down their greenhouse gas emissions consistent with the goals of the Paris Agreement.

The America Is All In coalition will work across sectors — together with the federal government — to bolster existing US climate goals and align them with science-based targets, accelerating institutional and regional climate action and enabling the Biden-Harris administration to present a new, ambitious, and achievable national target of reducing emissions at least 50% from a 2005 baseline by 2030.

“…The more we support cities, states, businesses and climate leaders across the country, the faster we can make progress. That’s the goal of our new coalition, and we’re looking forward to working with the new administration to build on the progress we’ve made and accelerate it in the lead-up to the COP26 climate summit this November,” Bloomberg says.

Analyses from America’s Pledge have shown that climate action by US non-federal actors will be critical for delivering on an ambitious and credible US national strategy.

Non-federal organizations alone have a central role in delivering reductions, with America’s Pledge analysis showing opportunities to drive emissions up to 37% below 2005 levels by 2030 even outside new federal action. In a signal of support for this transformative approach, America Is All In reissued a declaration signed by over 1,700 US communities, businesses, and institutions committing to prioritize climate action in their own operations and work to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

America Is All In will work in partnership with the federal government to deliver a robust national climate agenda that rebuilds better from the Covid-19 pandemic through new investment in clean infrastructure, new jobs, and a resilient future free from fossil fuels.