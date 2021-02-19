Awards Alert: Deadline Extended

Dear Reader,

We have heard from many of you that, with upheaval caused by the storms and frigid temperatures throughout much of the US in recent days, you have been unable to prepare your awards entry by today’s deadline. To help out, we’re extending the deadline until next Friday, February 26.

Information about submitting, and the entry form, will remain available through next Friday, for anyone who has not had the chance to prepare their entry yet.

Please know that our thoughts are with everyone suffering from these massive storms and we hope you’re staying safe and warm.

Our best to all of you,

The Environment + Energy Leader staff