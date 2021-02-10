Lost your password?
Carlsberg Reports Continued Carbon Reduction and Water Recycling Achievements

(Credit: Pixabay)

In 2019, the Carlsberg Group achieved a 30% reduction in relative carbon emissions at its breweries since 2015 (13% since 2018), with 56% of electricity from renewable sources and a total of five carbon-neutral sites running on renewable energy only. The Group also delivered a 12% reduction in relative water consumption since 2015 and announced a major investment in water-recycling technology at its Danish brewery.

Highlights:

  • Carbon reductions: 30% reduction in relative and 25% reduction in absolute carbon emissions at breweries since 2015. This was achieved through an ongoing efficiency program, using 56% renewable electricity and cutting coal usage by 89% by weight since 2015.
  • Electric deliveries: 20 fully electric 26-ton trucks will be delivered to Carlsberg’s Swiss company, Feldschlösschen, in 2020 with a view to operating from the brewery’s 15 logistics sites. This initiative shows that heavy-duty electric trucks are a commercial and operational reality.
  • Packaging innovation: Advanced innovative packaging solutions, including roll-out of the plastic-reducing Snap Pack multipack solution, recycled shrink film and the Group’s first 100% recycled PET bottle. Looking to the future, two research prototypes of the world’s first “paper” beer bottle – the Green Fibre Bottle – were unveiled in partnership with Paboco (the paper bottle company).
  • Water efficiency: 12% reduction in relative water consumption since 2015. Announced investment in a total water-recycling plant at Fredericia brewery, Denmark, initiated through a public-private partnership, which will reduce average water consumption at the brewery from 2.9 hl of water per hl of beer to 1.4 hl/hl and cut energy consumption by 10%.

In 2019, the Group attributed its strong 2018 results in part to sustainability and its recent initiatives to reduce waste and water usage.

