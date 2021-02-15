Conagra to Reduce GHG Emissions 25% by 2030

Conagra Brands recently announced the publication of its 2020 Citizenship Report, which shares the company’s progress against key environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives and actions that support each of the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Highlights from the 2020 report include:

Committing to reducing greenhouse gas emissions with 2030 targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative: Conagra committed to reducing absolute Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 25% by 2030 as compared to a fiscal year 2020 baseline. In addition, Conagra committed to reducing Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions from purchased goods and services by 20% per metric tonne of material sourced within that same timeframe.

Announcing approximately 84% of packaging materials by volume were renewable, recyclable or compostable: To combat the growing issue of waste from plastic packaging, Conagra made progress on its goal to make 100% of its current plastic packaging renewable, recyclable or compostable by 2025.

Partnering with U.S. Farmers and Ranchers in Action to help develop the Decade of Ag Vision: Conagra contributed to the Vision through its Birds Eye Good Agricultural Practices Program, focused on climate-smart agriculture practices that support soil health, conserve water, and protect biodiversity and bee populations.

In addition, the report includes supplementary ESG data addressing elements of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) frameworks, and CDP disclosures related to climate change, water stress and deforestation.

The report builds on the publication of Conagra’s Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) disclosure, which was released in December 2020. Data in the 2020 Citizenship Report primarily covers the company’s fiscal year 2020, which ended May 31, 2020, unless otherwise specified.