DOD Site in Florida Successfully Treats Contaminated Soil with Mobile Thermal Remediation Tech

(Credit: Clean Earth)

A US Department of Defense site in northwest Florida has treated and beneficially reused nearly 450,000 tons of contaminated soil using mobile thermal remediation technology. Working with Clean Earth Mobile Soil Services, the DOD eliminated an estimated 22,500 truckloads of soil contaminated with chlorinated organic compounds from entering landfills.

The project exceeded the soil cleanup objectives set forth by the Florida Department of Environmental Protections, allowing for the soil reuse in residential areas, Clean Earth says.

Clean Earth’s Mobile Soil Services offers thermal desorption technology that treats and processes hazardous, non-hazardous and high-moisture contaminated media, including pesticides, polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), hydrocarbons, chlorine compounds and others. Mobile capabilities enable thermal desorption treatment of contaminated soil to be performed at the project site, avoiding the high costs associated with traditional waste transportation and disposal methods, the company says.

