DuPont and Vulcan Energy Collaborate Toward Zero Carbon Lithium Extraction

(Credit: Pixabay)

DuPont Water Solutions recently announced a collaboration with Vulcan Energy Resources, a lithium and renewable energy project developer, to test and scale up direct lithium extraction solutions for Vulcan’s Zero Carbon Lithium extraction process.

As the world seeks to power everything from smartphones to electric vehicles with clean lithium ion batteries, traditional lithium brine extraction processes have presented environmental challenges—from the heavy use of chemicals to large requirements for water needed elsewhere.

Unlike current extraction processes, the Zero Carbon Lithium project will demonstrate the world’s first completely carbon neutral lithium extraction process with virtually zero environmental disruption.

Vulcan Energy is developing a Zero Carbon Lithium process to produce battery-quality lithium hydroxide, along with a renewable geothermal energy by-product, from its deep brine resource in the Upper Rhine Valley of Germany, Europe’s largest lithium resource.

DuPont will leverage its portfolio of direct lithium extraction products and process solutions to assist Vulcan Energy with the Zero Carbon Lithium project in the Upper Rhine Valley in Germany. As part of the project, DuPont will be developing and testing an Integrated Direct Lithium Extraction Process for Vulcan’s lithium brine that could be leveraged industry wide. DuPont’s multi-technology portfolio of lithium selective sorbent, nanofiltration, reverse osmosis, ion exchange resins, ultrafiltration, and close circuit reverse osmosis will be leveraged for the study.

