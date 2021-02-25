ECHA’s Draft of Microplastics Ban Contains Loopholes, Environmental Groups Claim

Earlier this week, the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) handed over its final draft of proposals for restricting the use of intentionally-added microplastics to the European Commission. The EU plans to ban microplastic from cosmetics, paints, detergents and some farm and medical products in order to prevent as much as 500,000 metric tons from polluting rivers and seas. The legal restriction is expected to become law next year — but the draft proposal created by the ECHA has major loopholes that would allow companies to continue polluting, environmental groups warn.

“Some sectors could get up to 8 years to drop microplastic while ‘biodegradable’ microplastic that has not been shown to degrade in the environment could escape the ban,” writes the Rethink Plastic alliance of environmental groups. The 500,000 metric ton target will be impossible to achieve unless the proposal is improved, they calculated.

When it comes to cosmetics, for example — a well-known source of microplastic pollution — the Commission needs to “reject the lenient proposal that would give the cosmetics industry a free pass to continue business as usual until 2028, even where alternatives are available,” says Hélène Duguy, chemicals lawyer at ClientEarth.

The groups say the loopholes came as a result of industry lobbying.

The proposal is now in the hands of the Commission’s industry department, which has not always shown ambition on chemicals policy, the NGOs said. The Commission has until end of May 2021 to draft the restriction text, which will then go to a vote of member state experts. The European Parliament and Council of Ministers then have three months to object.

A position paper published by Rethink Plastic says the right policy will:

—Protect the environment and human health from hazardous chemicals, in line with the European Green Deal and the EU Chemicals Strategy for Sustainability;

—Reduce plastic emissions into the ocean and water bodies, in line with the Plastics Strategy;

—Boost innovation in the right direction and support frontrunner companies in producing and marketing microplastic-free alternatives;

—Support local authorities and companies responsible for cleaning up the environment from microplastics, in particular water;

—Enhance European citizens’ trust in the EU and its ability to fulfill its commitments;

—Pave the way for further regulatory action on microplastics, starting with secondary sources of microplastics which are not included in this restriction.