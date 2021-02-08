Energy Efficient Building Market — Forecast to 2026

Manufacturers, retailers, distributors, and suppliers are now focusing on constructing efficient buildings and adopting components such as home energy management systems (HEMS) and building energy management systems (BEMS). Such factors are expected to drive the demand for energy-efficient buildings in the global market, according to a new report from Market Research Future. There report states that North America is expected to hold the highest share in the energy-efficient building market during the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.

The energy-efficient building market has been segmented into Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2018, North America dominated the market and held the largest share of the market in terms of value owing to the stringent regulations of the United Nations (UN) and Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED), among others.

Building energy consumption is approximately 40% of global energy. Growing energy productivity rate through actions like building efficiency has the aptitude to lower the growth of energy demand in emerging countries doubles by 2020. By 2020, global energy consumption is estimated to upsurge by 2.2 % per year and widely held of the share occupied by emerging economies.

According to the report, the global energy efficient building market is expected to witness 9.68% CAGR during the forecast period. The commercial segment is expected to occupy the largest share of the global energy-efficient building market.

The report notes the prominent players in the global energy efficient building market include Johnson Controls, Ameresco, Cleantech Group, Knauf Insulation, Serious Energy, Architectural Energy Corporation, and KMC Controls.