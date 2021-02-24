Etsy to Focus on Sustainable Vendors and Suppliers to Reach Net Zero Emissions by 2030

Ecommerce giant Etsy has unveiled a new goal of reaching net zero emissions by 2030, including a 50% absolute reduction in Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions and a 13.5% absolute reduction in Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions. “In defining this goal, we set out to cast the widest net possible to ensure we’re reducing both our direct and indirect carbon impact,” wrote Etsy CEO Josh Silverman in a blog post today.

To reach the new goal, the company plans to increase its focus on working with sustainable vendors and suppliers and further its advocacy for the decarbonization of the logistics and transportation sector.

“Climate change remains an ever-present threat to our environment and humanity, and we are bound and determined to do everything within our power to not only continue to be a carbon neutral company, but to also drive reductions in our overall footprint,” Silverman wrote.

Etsy’s environmental goals include powering its marketplace with 100% renewable electricity and running zero waste operations globally. The company says it was the first ecommerce company to offset carbon emissions from shipping, which it did in 2019.

Etsy is one of an increasing number of companies that release an integrated annual report, which incorporates both progress in both the financial and sustainability arenas; its 2020 report will be released soon, the company says.