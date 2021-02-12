First US Bank to Center on Climate Will Cater to Sustainability-Focused Businesses

Climate First Bank, the first bank in the US to focus primarily on the climate, will open in Florida’s Tampa/St. Petersburg region in the spring of 2021. In addition to offering standard banking services, the company will place a special emphasis on non-governmental organizations (NGO) and businesses that are committed to sustainability.

Eco-conscious customers will find dedicated loan options for solar photovoltaic (PV), energy retrofits and infrastructure to help combat the climate crisis. The bank will be built to the highest practical sustainability standards in LEED, Green Globes and Energy Star, the company says.