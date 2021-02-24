Fresh Prep Meal Kit Delivery Service Launches Zero Waste Packaging

Vancouver-based meal kit delivery service Fresh Prep announced the launch of its Zero Waste Kit, an industry-first, in Canada.

The Fresh Prep Zero Waste Kit is a reusable meal kit container that the company says significantly reduces waste from single-use plastic. All parts of the Zero Waste Kit are dishwasher safe and made with BPA-free reusable plastic and silicone parts.

With the launch of the kit, Fresh Prep hopes to provide a convenient solution to the challenge of plastic waste in the food sector. Unlike other sustainable food and lifestyle options, Fresh Prep’s Zero Waste Kit is offered at no additional cost to the customer, reducing barriers to a more sustainable lifestyle and taking on the cost of this innovation as a business.

Fresh Prep recently closed a $7 million CAD Series A financing in Spring 2020 led by Renewal Funds to support the development and launch of the Zero Waste Kit.