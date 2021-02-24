Lost your password?
If you've no account register here first time
User Name :
User Email :
Password :

Login Now

Fresh Prep Meal Kit Delivery Service Launches Zero Waste Packaging

(Credit: Fresh Prep)

Vancouver-based meal kit delivery service Fresh Prep announced the launch of its Zero Waste Kit, an industry-first, in Canada.

The Fresh Prep Zero Waste Kit is a reusable meal kit container that the company says significantly reduces waste from single-use plastic. All parts of the Zero Waste Kit are dishwasher safe and made with BPA-free reusable plastic and silicone parts.

With the launch of the kit, Fresh Prep hopes to provide a convenient solution to the challenge of plastic waste in the food sector. Unlike other sustainable food and lifestyle options, Fresh Prep’s Zero Waste Kit is offered at no additional cost to the customer, reducing barriers to a more sustainable lifestyle and taking on the cost of this innovation as a business.

Fresh Prep recently closed a $7 million CAD Series A financing in Spring 2020 led by Renewal Funds to support the development and launch of the Zero Waste Kit.

Whitepapers

The Future of Air Emissions Reporting

Leveraging Technology to Advance Supply Chain Sustainability

Visit Resource Hub

Related Stories

ECHA’s Draft of Microplastics Ban Contains Loopholes, Environmental Groups Claim
Ingersoll Rand Commits to Reduce GHG Emissions 60% by 2030
SEC Must Ensure Companies Disclose Climate Change-Related Risk, Argues Report from Duke Law
Etsy to Focus on Sustainable Vendors and Suppliers to Reach Net Zero Emissions by 2030
﻿

THANKS FOR STOPPING BY! NEXT TIME LET US COME TO YOU:

Sign up for the Environment + Energy Leader free newsletter and receive our top news stories in your inbox on Tuesday & Thursday each week.

×

Sign up for our newsletter

Receive Environment + Energy Leader's top news stories two times each week

×
Translate »
© Copyright 2021 Business Sector Media LLC. Environmental Leader ® is a registered trademark of Business Sector Media LLC. Privacy Policy.