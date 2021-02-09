From the Editor: Solutions Summit and Awards Reminder

Dear Reader,

If you’re like me, you may have just said to yourself, “Holy smokes, it’s almost the middle of February already!” If that’s the case, if the New Year has been slipping by you in a stream of increasingly busy days, some things may be slipping through the cracks. So I thought I’d send you a subtle reminder:

The deadline for the E+E Leader Awards is February 19! That’s next Friday, people!

(Subtle enough for you?)

One question we get asked often is: is there a timeframe during which products or projects need to have been completed? There’s no specific timeline except common sense. If a project was completed a year or two ago but is still relevant — that is, if the technology is not outdated, if the results are still remarkable compared to others in the industry, etc. — it is certainly eligible for an E+E Leader award. You can also consider submitting a product or project that is older if it has been significantly updated in the last year.

Brand new projects that are still in the process of being completed are eligible, as well. If that’s the situation, however, you need to make a clear case for the results you are expecting to see. The more specific and fact-based you can make your submission, the better chance you have for winning a Product or Project of the Year Award.

Solutions Summit

And speaking of award winners, we’re excited to announce the date for the Environment + Energy Leader Solutions Summit. Join us July 20-21, 2021, for keynotes, Q&As and round-table discussions featuring tangible, innovative solutions to the challenges that companies face today with their environmental, sustainability and energy management initiatives and programs. The Summit will feature industry thought leaders alongside the products and projects of the 2021 E+E Leader Award winners.

Stay tuned for more info on the Summit in coming weeks. Registration will open early spring.

Reach out to Sarah@businesssectormedia.com for information on Summit sponsorship opportunities, and check out information on the Awards program here.