Gensler Appointment to SEC Drives ‘Ultimate Megatrend’ in ESG Investing, Says deVere Group

ESG investing will become the ultimate megatrend in coming years, says the CEO of one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory organizations. President Joe Biden’s expected regulatory changes to combat climate change will be one driving factor; another is the expected appointment of Gary Gensler to head the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Nigel Green, chief executive and founder of deVere Group, which has $12 billion under advisement, says Gensler is likely to “heavily reform and broaden ESG investing and corporate disclosure rules in the US.” Green calls the era of the Biden Administration one of “serious momentum for responsible and sustainable investing.”

“Should the SEC push ahead with beefing-up green investment rules, as is expected, it will close the transatlantic gap that has emerged in recent years as the European watchdogs pushed ahead with increased stricter ESG investing and disclosure regulations,” says Green.

He adds that investors should keep a keen eye on this area and “move to take advantage of the opportunities.”

Last spring, Green predicted that the coronavirus pandemic and its economic fallout would trigger a “skyward surge” in sustainable, responsible and impactful investing over the next 12 months.