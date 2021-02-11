Lost your password?
Heritage Battery Recycling Offers End-of-Life Solution for Lithium Ion Batteries

(Credit: Heritage)

Automotive manufacturers face the collective challenge of dealing with reduced-use or end-of-life electric vehicle batteries. Heritage Battery Recycling (HBR) intends to address that challenge by developing a battery reuse and recycling facility in the southwestern part of the US. HBR, a new division of the Heritage Group and Heritage Environmental Services Inc., hopes to take advantage of the growing market demand for safe, sustainable solutions for dealing with lithium-ion batteries at end-of-life.

The market for lithium ion batteries is forecast to exceed a revenue of $60 billion by 2024 with a projected CAGR of 12% from 2018 to 2024, according to a 2019 report by Global Market Insights. Growing adoption of electric vehicles — coupled with government initiatives to promote sustainable energy utilization — will drive the lithium-ion battery market size.

HBR is partnering with Romeo Power Inc., an energy technology company that delivers large-scale electrification solutions for commercial applications, to provide an environmentally-sound end-of-life strategy for commercial truck manufacturers, commercial fleet managers and other businesses that are investing in clean energy. As Romeo Power’s customers transition to electrification, HBR will provide them with a solution to repurpose end-of-life batteries “safely and responsibly,” the companies say.

HBR will work with Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc., a provider of hazardous and non-hazardous waste services, on transportation and logistics for battery collection across the US.

HBR says it is investing in technology, partnerships and people to help identify the highest and best use of reduced capacity electric vehicle batteries and establishing best practices for recycling or refurbishment.

