Ingersoll Rand Commits to Reduce GHG Emissions 60% by 2030

Ingersoll Rand released its 2030 and 2050 environmental goals recently. The goals are designed to reduce the impact of its operations and products on the environment, and support customers and partners in doing the same. The company says achievement of these goals will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and save energy, create safer water for communities and result in reduced waste to landfill.

Ingersoll Rand commits has committed to the following environmental goals:

—Realize net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050;

—Invest in renewable energy to meet the company’s 100% target by 2050;

—Reduce GHG emissions by 60% in operations (Scope 1 and Scope 2) and reduce customer GHG impacts >15% from IR products (Scope 3) by 2030;

—Reduce water use 17% in operations by 2030;

—By 2030, eliminate, reduce or recycle >1 billion gallons of water annually in customers’ processes and applications through the use of Ingersoll Rand’s products;

—Achieve zero waste to landfill at >50% of current sites by 2030.

The company will drive accountability and progress through Ingersoll Rand Execution Excellence (IRX), and provide transparency on its progress through its annual Sustainability Report. Ingersoll Rand’s 2020 Sustainability Report is scheduled to be released in May 2021.