Intel Joins Portland General Electric’s Green Future Impact Program, Spurs New Solar Facility

Intel has joined 17 other businesses and municipalities that have committed to purchasing clean power through Portland General Electric’s Green Future Impact program; Intel’s purchase, the single largest in the program, will enable PGE to purchase clean energy from a new, 138-megawatt solar facility that will be built in Wasco County, Oregon, as part of a partnership with Avangrid Renewables.

The Intel purchase fills the program’s original 300-megawatt capacity.

Intel signed a 15-year agreement with PGE to enable the development of this additional new solar facility, which it is naming Daybreak Solar. It will produce a significant portion of the energy needed to power Intel’s advanced technology development and manufacturing facilities in Hillsboro, Oregon. Intel will be the only purchaser of power from this new facility and as part of the agreement, will also purchase and retire the associated renewable energy credits from Avangrid Renewables to improve the quality of its 100% renewable US energy supply. Since 2004, Intel has been the largest purchaser of PGE’s Green Future Enterprise (formerly Clean Wind) product.

Avangrid Renewables will develop the 138-megawatt project in Wasco County, Oregon on 1,100 acres of privately owned land.

PGE’s agreement with Avangrid Renewables marks the second local renewable energy project made possible by Green Future Impact customers. In 2020, PGE and Avangrid Renewables announced the development of a 162-megawatt solar facility – the largest in Oregon – to meet the needs of 17 Green Future Impact subscribers. That project is expected to come online in late 2021.

The Green Future Impact program helps businesses meet their sustainability and carbon reduction goals with the opportunity to source up to 100% of their electricity from a new regional wind or solar facility made possible by the companies that join the program.

