Los Angeles Metro Signs Agreement for 47 Million Gallons of Renewable Natural Gas

Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) has signed a new agreement for an estimated 47.5 million gallons of renewable natural gas (RNG) to fuel the nation’s largest transit bus fleet. Metro signed the contract with Clean Energy Fuels Corp.

This agreement will mark the completion of Metro’s 5-year goal to transition its diesel fleet to cleaner, low-carbon fuel, with 2,400 buses now running on RNG—the first renewable and commercially available vehicle fuel made entirely from organic waste.

This move is part of Metro’s path to a 100% zero-emissions bus fleet by 2030 and a net zero-emissions agency by 2050.

Metro is partnering with Clean Energy for three fueling depots for a five-year term, with an option to extend up to three additional years. Clean Energy already delivers RNG to five additional Metro fueling depots under a previously awarded RNG agreement.

Over the 5-year period, the transition to RNG will further reduce Metro’s greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions significantly compared to the use of conventional natural gas, driving down Metro’s Scope 1 emissions.

Additionally, Metro has been retrofitting and replacing its buses with the Cummins-Westport Low NOx CNG engines that reduce smog-forming NOx to 90% lower than the EPA NOx limit.

Clean Energy’s RNG is derived from capturing the biogenic methane produced by the decomposition of organic waste from dairies, landfills, and wastewater treatment plants. RNG reduces climate-harming greenhouse gas emissions by at least 70 percent, and even up to 300 percent depending on the source of the RNG, making it a negative carbon fuel.