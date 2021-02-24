Lost your password?
National Grid Renewables Begins Construction on 200 MW Illinois Solar Project

(Credit: Pixabay)

National Grid Renewables, which includes the renewables development company formerly known as Geronimo Energy, recently announced the start of construction on the 200 megawatt (MW) Prairie Wolf Solar Project (Prairie Wolf) in Coles County, Illinois.

As previously announced in 2020, Prairie Wolf has an executed Virtual Power Purchase Agreement (VPPA) with Cargill, marking the second renewable energy VPPA contracted between Cargill and National Grid Renewables, the first being for a portion of the Crocker Wind Farm in Clark County, South Dakota.

Swinerton Renewable Energy has been contracted to construct Prairie Wolf. The Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) located project is anticipated to begin operation by the end of 2021.

Using the EPA’s greenhouse gas equivalencies calculator, the project is estimated to offset carbon dioxide emissions by 285,000 metric tons annually. Prairie Wolf will also benefit local and statewide economies through the production of new tax revenue, the creation of new jobs, increased local spending during construction, and a local charitable fund estimated to contribute $800,000 over the first 20 years of project operation.

