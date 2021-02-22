NJ Awards Series of Grants for Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has awarded a series of grants to deploy 30 new DC fast charging stalls at eight locations across the Garden State, including at grocery stores, retail shopping centers, and a travel plaza on the New Jersey Turnpike. Development of the new stations will be supported by the New Jersey DEP’s “It Pay$ to Plug In” program.

The NJ DEP is partnering with EVgo, a public fast charging network for electric vehicles. EVgo’s networks are powered by 100% renewable energy.

New Jersey’s “It Pay$ to Plug In” initiative is designed to expand the network of electric vehicle charging infrastructure, making it convenient for residents, businesses, and government agencies to drive EVs. The grants support infrastructure purchase and installation for charging companies.

As of October 2020, there were approximately 25,000 battery electric vehicles registered in New Jersey. In an October 2020 report issued by the New Jersey DEP, Governor Phil Murphy’s administration set targets to increase total registrations of light-duty plug-in electric vehicles in the state to 330,000 by 2025 and further to 2 million by 2035.