Lost your password?
If you've no account register here first time
User Name :
User Email :
Password :

Login Now

NJ Awards Series of Grants for Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure

(Credit: Pixabay)

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has awarded a series of grants to deploy 30 new DC fast charging stalls at eight locations across the Garden State, including at grocery stores, retail shopping centers, and a travel plaza on the New Jersey Turnpike. Development of the new stations will be supported by the New Jersey DEP’s “It Pay$ to Plug In” program.

The NJ DEP is partnering with EVgo, a public fast charging network for electric vehicles. EVgo’s networks are powered by 100% renewable energy.

New Jersey’s “It Pay$ to Plug In” initiative is designed to expand the network of electric vehicle charging infrastructure, making it convenient for residents, businesses, and government agencies to drive EVs. The grants support infrastructure purchase and installation for charging companies.

As of October 2020, there were approximately 25,000 battery electric vehicles registered in New Jersey. In an October 2020 report issued by the New Jersey DEP, Governor Phil Murphy’s administration set targets to increase total registrations of light-duty plug-in electric vehicles in the state to 330,000 by 2025 and further to 2 million by 2035.

Whitepapers

Drilling Down for Answers: What’s in Store for the Energy Industry and the Industries that Rely on It?

A NEW CPower Book: How did your organization’s demand-side energy management fare in the chaos of 2020?

Visit Resource Hub

Related Stories

PLM Fleet Introduces Zero Emission Refrigerated Trailers
Los Angeles Metro Signs Agreement for 47 Million Gallons of Renewable Natural Gas
General Motors to Nix All Gas and Diesel Light-Duty Vehicles by 2035
Huge Growth in US Electric Truck Market Expected as Federal Fleet Shifts to EVs
﻿

THANKS FOR STOPPING BY! NEXT TIME LET US COME TO YOU:

Sign up for the Environment + Energy Leader free newsletter and receive our top news stories in your inbox on Tuesday & Thursday each week.

×

Sign up for our newsletter

Receive Environment + Energy Leader's top news stories two times each week

×
Translate »
© Copyright 2021 Business Sector Media LLC. Environmental Leader ® is a registered trademark of Business Sector Media LLC. Privacy Policy.