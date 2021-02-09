Lost your password?
Old Spice and Secret Launch Refillable Antiperspirant Cases Made with No Single-Use Plastic Packaging

(Credit: Secret)

In an effort to help reduce plastic waste, Secret and Old Spice are launching refillable antiperspirant cases beginning this month. Additionally, both brands will expand their offering of aluminum free deodorants in recyclable paper tube packaging made of 90% recycled paperboard, certified by the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC).

The refillable cases, manufactured with no single use plastic, include a refill made with 100% FSC certified paperboard packaging.

Old Spice and Secret were the first major brands to introduce all-paper, plastic-free, deodorant solutions in May of 2020. Following the success of that limited-edition pilot, both brands are expanding this offering nationwide with an aluminum free deodorant formula. Featuring a signature push-pop design, these innovative paper tubes are fully recyclable. Consumers can crush the empty paperboard and drop the package right into their recycling bin.

Both Old Spice and Secret refillable antiperspirants and paper tube deodorants are available in select stores nationwide.

