PLM Fleet Introduces Zero Emission Refrigerated Trailers

PLM Fleet, a US-based refrigerated trailer leasing and rental business has introduced a zero emission refrigerated trailer to its vehicle options. The new line of zero emission trailers are manufactured by Advanced Energy Machines (AEM).

In May 2020, PLM signed an agreement with AEM and started sales activities in the US market. PLM has since signed agreements with customers and began delivery of zero emission refrigerated trailers in 2020.

In the United States, hybridization and electrification are accelerating in not only passenger cars and trucks, but also refrigerated trailers equipped with transport refrigeration units traditionally powered by diesel engines. Companies have begun to transition fleet equipment to green alternatives. The state of California is leading the way with guidance aimed at accelerating the reduction of pollutants by providing support for zero emission vehicles and equipment as well as infrastructure and distributed energy solutions.

AEM says that, compared to diesel powered transport refrigeration units (TRUs), AEM zero-emission technology eliminates many tons of carbon dioxide annually while also eliminating harmful nitrogen oxides. The AEM TRUs use low-voltage, safe charging to reduce the risk of electric shock to equipment users. Available across all trailer sizes and configurations, including multiple temperature applications, the AEM TRUs use battery technology along with solar and momentum generation to extend routes before recharging.