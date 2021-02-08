Lost your password?
If you've no account register here first time
User Name :
User Email :
Password :

Login Now

PLM Fleet Introduces Zero Emission Refrigerated Trailers

(Solar panels on PLM zero emission refrigerated trailers. Credit: PLM)

PLM Fleet, a US-based refrigerated trailer leasing and rental business has introduced a zero emission refrigerated trailer to its vehicle options. The new line of zero emission trailers are manufactured by Advanced Energy Machines (AEM).

In May 2020, PLM signed an agreement with AEM and started sales activities in the US market. PLM has since signed agreements with customers and began delivery of zero emission refrigerated trailers in 2020.

In the United States, hybridization and electrification are accelerating in not only passenger cars and trucks, but also refrigerated trailers equipped with transport refrigeration units traditionally powered by diesel engines. Companies have begun to transition fleet equipment to green alternatives. The state of California is leading the way with guidance aimed at accelerating the reduction of pollutants by providing support for zero emission vehicles and equipment as well as infrastructure and distributed energy solutions.

AEM says that, compared to diesel powered transport refrigeration units (TRUs), AEM zero-emission technology eliminates many tons of carbon dioxide annually while also eliminating harmful nitrogen oxides. The AEM TRUs use low-voltage, safe charging to reduce the risk of electric shock to equipment users. Available across all trailer sizes and configurations, including multiple temperature applications, the AEM TRUs use battery technology along with solar and momentum generation to extend routes before recharging.

Whitepapers

A NEW CPower Book: How did your organization’s demand-side energy management fare in the chaos of 2020?

Establishing a Risk-Oriented Culture

Visit Resource Hub

Related Stories

Old Spice and Secret Launch Refillable Antiperspirant Cases Made with No Single-Use Plastic Packaging
Los Angeles Metro Signs Agreement for 47 Million Gallons of Renewable Natural Gas
Regan to Rebuild the EPA, Handle PFAS, Improve ‘Environmental Justice’
Rio Tinto Launches First Sustainability Label for Aluminum Using Blockchain Technology
﻿

THANKS FOR STOPPING BY! NEXT TIME LET US COME TO YOU:

Sign up for the Environment + Energy Leader free newsletter and receive our top news stories in your inbox on Tuesday & Thursday each week.

×

Sign up for our newsletter

Receive Environment + Energy Leader's top news stories two times each week

×
Translate »
© Copyright 2021 Business Sector Media LLC. Environmental Leader ® is a registered trademark of Business Sector Media LLC. Privacy Policy.