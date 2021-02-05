Rio Tinto Launches First Sustainability Label for Aluminum Using Blockchain Technology

Rio Tinto, a metals and mining corporation, has launched START, a sustainability label for aluminum based on blockchain technology. According to Rio Tinto, START will help customers meet the demand from consumers for transparency on where and how the products they purchase are made. It aims to empower end-users to make informed choices about the products they buy, enabling them to contribute to a sustainable future, and to differentiate between end products based on their environmental, social and governance credentials.

Customers will receive a digital sustainability label — similar to a nutrition label found on food and drink packaging — using secure blockchain technology. It will provide key information about the site where the aluminum was responsibly produced, covering 10 criteria: carbon footprint; water use; recycled content; energy sources; community investment; safety performance; diversity in leadership; business integrity; regulatory compliance; and transparency.

The START sustainability label is now available for aluminum purchased from Rio Tinto’s managed operations globally.

Through START, Rio Tinto will also provide technical expertise through a sustainability advisory service and support for customers looking to build their sustainability offerings, benchmark and improve performance, support sourcing goals and access to green financing.