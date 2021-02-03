Lost your password?
If you've no account register here first time
User Name :
User Email :
Password :

Login Now

Schnitzer Steel Agrees to $4.1 Million in Settlement over Violation of Environmental Laws

(Credit: Schnitzer Steel)

Metals recycling company Schnitzer Steel  in West Oakland, California, will pay more than $4 million in a settlement over allegations that the its metal shredding facility violated the state’s environmental laws. The company will also install an air filtration system, at a cost of nearly $1.9 million.

Schnitzer Steel also agrees to:

—Update its metal shredding and recycling practices to protect the health of Oakland residents and the environment;
—Maintain enclosures over its metal shredding operations;
—Install equipment to abate air emissions;
—Continue to remove visible accumulations of hazardous light fibrous material;
—Stop accepting, treating, and storing hazardous waste that is generated offsite;
—Provide warnings to individuals who live or work nearby that the facility can expose them to hazardous chemicals.

The California Department of Toxic Substances Control, the California Attorney General and the Alameda County District Attorney investigated the facility over allegations that the company releases toxic pollution into the air and waterways.

Investigators and scientists collected dozens of samples of light fibrous material exceeding regulatory limits for lead, copper, and zinc from businesses, health offices, the Oakland Estuary, and other areas within a half mile of the Schnitzer Steel location.

Whitepapers

A NEW CPower Book: How did your organization’s demand-side energy management fare in the chaos of 2020?

Establishing a Risk-Oriented Culture

Visit Resource Hub

Related Stories

ExxonMobil Focuses New Biz on Carbon Capture and Storage, Plans $3B Investment
Organic Valley Pilots Satellite Photography to Improve Pastures, Protect the Environment
Gensler Appointment to SEC Drives ‘Ultimate Megatrend’ in ESG Investing, Says deVere Group
Marathon Oil Commits to GHG Emission Intensity Reduction
﻿

THANKS FOR STOPPING BY! NEXT TIME LET US COME TO YOU:

Sign up for the Environment + Energy Leader free newsletter and receive our top news stories in your inbox on Tuesday & Thursday each week.

×

Sign up for our newsletter

Receive Environment + Energy Leader's top news stories two times each week

×
Translate »
© Copyright 2020 Business Sector Media LLC. Environmental Leader ® is a registered trademark of Business Sector Media LLC. Privacy Policy.