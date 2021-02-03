Schnitzer Steel Agrees to $4.1 Million in Settlement over Violation of Environmental Laws

Metals recycling company Schnitzer Steel in West Oakland, California, will pay more than $4 million in a settlement over allegations that the its metal shredding facility violated the state’s environmental laws. The company will also install an air filtration system, at a cost of nearly $1.9 million.

Schnitzer Steel also agrees to:

—Update its metal shredding and recycling practices to protect the health of Oakland residents and the environment;

—Maintain enclosures over its metal shredding operations;

—Install equipment to abate air emissions;

—Continue to remove visible accumulations of hazardous light fibrous material;

—Stop accepting, treating, and storing hazardous waste that is generated offsite;

—Provide warnings to individuals who live or work nearby that the facility can expose them to hazardous chemicals.

The California Department of Toxic Substances Control, the California Attorney General and the Alameda County District Attorney investigated the facility over allegations that the company releases toxic pollution into the air and waterways.

Investigators and scientists collected dozens of samples of light fibrous material exceeding regulatory limits for lead, copper, and zinc from businesses, health offices, the Oakland Estuary, and other areas within a half mile of the Schnitzer Steel location.