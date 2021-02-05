Water Automation and Instrumentation Market to Reach $31 Billion by 2026

The water automation and instrumentation market was valued at $17.083 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $31.258 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.73% over the forecasted period. According to a new report from ResearchandMarkets.com, the increase in the trend of automation is expected to drive the water automation and instrumentation market in the forecast period.

The report notes that the major challenges in this segment will be the supply of water as well as its conservation, the regulatory requirements, and the operational and energy efficiency, integration of the new updated infrastructure, and remote access control. Currently, all these challenges have been addressed through water automation and integrated control systems that control the process monitors and the motors, as well as provide vital information about the activities going on.

The water instrumentation solutions, like liquid analyzers and level transmitters, are helping the chemical and pharmaceutical industries maintain precision. Although the high prices of sensors might hamper the market, the reduced operational costs owing to their use is expected to bring down the total cost of ownership, according to the report.

Certain governments are imposing regulations to prevent the depletion of potable water resources. However, there is a lack of skilled liveware. This is a medium-term challenge for this industry, as there is a lack of personnel with proper knowledge of handling the instrumentation of the water automation, such as SCADA, PLC, DCS, and others.

Key Market Trends

Pressure Transmitter to Witness a Significant Growth Rate

A pressure transmitter provides diagnostic functions, including monitoring heat traces and detecting blockage in lines for the process interface. Typically, these transmitters measure absolute pressure, differential pressure, and temperature. In many cases, these values produce a mass flow measurement.

There are three types of pressure measurements, such as gauge pressure, absolute pressure, and differential pressure. The pressure transmitters measure these three types of pressures and the output signal is measured through current (4 to 20mA) rather than the voltage.

The pressure transmitters that are available in wireless and becoming more engaging, especially for new installations. A Wireless transmitter is installed in hard to reach locations, and they typically offer lower installation costs by eliminating wiring costs.

the pressure transmitters are widely used in the end-user sectors, like water consumption and wastewater, oil and gas, chemical, refining, and power.

As water consumption is increasing exponentially across various countries, different types of pressure transmitters, such as suspension, submersible, hydrostatic, and differential pressure transmitters are used for water level measurement. In Germany, per capita water consumption is increasing significantly, which demands the usage of pressure transmitter in the market.

North America to Account for Significant Market Share