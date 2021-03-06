Lost your password?
If you've no account register here first time
User Name :
User Email :
Password :

Login Now

6 South Dakota School Districts Add Propane School Buses to Fleet

(Credit: Blue Bird)

Six South Dakota school districts received Department of Environment & Natural Resources (DENR) funding to purchase emissions-reducing propane autogas school buses. Studies have shown that propane buses emit fewer greenhouse gases, smog-producing hydrocarbons, and nitrogen oxides compared with the diesel buses.

The six school districts are Brookings, Gayville-Volin, Harrisburg, Lennox, Madison Central, and Yankton. The school district began a three-year pilot program to test propane buses because of the opportunity for cost savings and funding assistance, according to Yankton School District. That district purchased two Blue Bird propane buses through the DENR program and have been awarded rebates for two additional propane buses.

Harrisburg School District operates eight Blue Bird propane buses in which five were purchased using funding. Since first adopting propane two years ago, the district has seen substantial cost savings. The district said that, on average, its diesel buses cost $5,000 per year to run, while its propane buses are only $2,500. Currently, both school districts have onsite propane fueling stations and pay about half the cost for propane autogas compared with diesel per gallon.

Propane school buses reduce harmful nitrogen oxides by 96%, according to a 2019 study by West Virginia University. Exposure to nitrogen oxide exhaust can have negative health effects on children and is a leading cause of asthma, according to the EPA.

Because the ROUSH CleanTech propane fuel system is certified to meet the California Air Resources Board’s low-nitrogen oxide standards, Yankton and Harrisburg school districts received DENR funding to cover 35% of the purchase price for the new propane buses. The propane buses also qualify for federal alternative fuel excise tax credits, which covers $.36 per gallon of propane purchased.

Whitepapers

From Documents to Data in Minutes: How to Achieve Lightning Fast and Smart Compliance

The Future of Environmental Metrics eBook

Visit Resource Hub

Related Stories

Ford, HP Turn 3D Printer Waste into Recycled Materials for Cars
First Vehicle-to-Grid School Bus Now on the Road in Illinois
DHL Express Deploys 89 Electric Delivery Vehicles in NY and CA
Electric Bus Market Exceeded $28 Billion in 2020, Growing at 11% Annually to 2027
﻿

THANKS FOR STOPPING BY! NEXT TIME LET US COME TO YOU:

Sign up for the Environment + Energy Leader free newsletter and receive our top news stories in your inbox on Tuesday & Thursday each week.

×

Sign up for our newsletter

Receive Environment + Energy Leader's top news stories two times each week

×
Translate »
© Copyright 2021 Business Sector Media LLC. Environmental Leader ® is a registered trademark of Business Sector Media LLC. Privacy Policy.