Blue Bird Now Has More than 400 Electric Buses Delivered or on Order

(Credit: Blue Bird)

School bus manufacturer Blue Bird Corporation has now exceeded 400 electric-powered school buses delivered or on order. With momentum building, electric-bus sales are expected to increase further before the end of 2021.

With more than 400 electric-powered school buses delivered or ordered in the last three years, Blue Bird says it is the only manufacturer that currently produces and sells all three school-bus body configurations in EV, namely Type A, C, and D buses.

The company says it achieved almost three-fold growth in electric bus sales last year and is seeing fast-paced growth again for the start of 2021. Blue Bird has more than 19,000 low-emission propane buses on the road.

Blue Bird’s zero-emissions, electric-powered school buses support the new federal initiatives on climate change. With President Biden’s announcement of his 100-day plan to get children back to school, as well as his plan to replace the federal fleet with American-made electric vehicles, Blue Bird expects municipalities to incorporate more zero-emissions vehicles into their existing transportation infrastructure, which includes more than 500,000 school buses.

