Bombay Sapphire Gin Says All of its Botanical Ingredients will be Certified Sustainable

(Credit: Pixabay)

Bombay Sapphire, a gin product from family-owned Bacardi Limited, has announced that all 10 of its botanical ingredients are on track to be certified sustainable in 2021. With the suppliers of eight already certified according to the “For Life” standard, the goal is for the remaining two producers – for grains of paradise from Ghana and licorice from China – to be certified in the months which follow the lifting of travel restrictions.

The 10 botanicals include juniper from Tuscany, coriander from Morocco, lemon peel from Spain and cubeb berries from Java. The “For Life” certification awarded by Ecocert S.A., a specialist in the certification of sustainable practices, recognizes the commitment of companies to only work with suppliers who act responsibly and ensure a sustainable future for farmers, their communities, and the environment.

To be certified, suppliers must commit to continuous improvement in the following areas:

– the well-being of the people involved in the harvesting and supply of the botanicals;
– the reduction of their environmental impact;
– their responsible purchasing practices;
– and sustainable development at a local level and key stages in the supply chain.

This news is a step towards Bacardi reaching its 2025 goal of sourcing 100% of its key ingredients from sustainably certified suppliers. The company is also focused on sustainable packaging. Last year, Bacardi unveiled plans to put the world’s most sustainable spirits bottle on shelf by 2023. The new 100% biodegradable bottle will replace 80 million plastic bottles – or 3,000 tons of plastic – currently produced by Bacardi across its portfolio of brands every year.

