Companies Partner to Devise Emission Reduction Methods for Biomass Supply Chain

Two companies have partnered to develop and deploy an environmentally friendly bulk carrier. The goal of the partnership between Enviva and Mitsui O.K.K. Lines (MOL) is to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions in the ocean transportation of sustainable wood pellets. In the initial stage, the partnership will explore the environmental benefits, commercial and operational feasibilities of various technologies. This will include the “Wind Challenger,” a cargo ship design with a hard sail, which would reduce emissions by harnessing wind energy.

Enviva, a company specializing in wood bioenergy, recently announced goal of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. To do this, the company committed to proactively engaging with partners and other key stakeholders to adopt clean energy solutions in its supply chain. Enviva says this partnership is one of the first opportunities for the company to explore carbon reductions in its Scope 3 emissions.

MOL has been a long-term shipping partner of Enviva, providing a consistently professional and reliable shipping service, and we look forward to our new level of partnership which will positively impact climate mitigation and reduce carbon emissions.”

Plans to develop the Wind Challenger started in 2009 as an industry-academia joint research project led by the University of Tokyo. MOL took charge of the plan in 2018 and has been working on the technology since. The first Wind Challenger is scheduled to be released in 2022. The system converts wind energy to propulsive force with a telescopic hard sail. The long-term goal is to develop a widely accepted shipping solution to achieve the International Maritime Organization target in combination with other measures to reduce GHG by equipping vessels with multiple sails.