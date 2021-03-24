DHL Express Deploys 89 Electric Delivery Vehicles in NY and CA

DHL Express has announced that, following a successful initial pilot program using nine Lightning Electric Ford Transit 350HD electric vans in the US late last year, the company plans to deploy the remaining 89 electric vehicles this year in New York and California.

Produced by Lightning eMotors, a designer and manufacturer of zero-emission medium- and heavy-duty vehicles, the new electric vehicles are capable of achieving 61 MPGe, compared to 13 MPG for similar gas-powered vans the company says. They also include proprietary telematics and analytics software, which will aid with route optimization, driver training, and vehicle efficiencies.

The new vans enhance an already robust alternative fuel vehicle (AFV) fleet for DHL Express in the US, which includes fully electric, hybrid-electric and clean diesel varieties – in addition to low-power electric-assist e-Cargo Cycles. DHL also began piloting four electric tractor-trailer vehicles in the Los Angeles market, to haul goods to and from the DHL LAX Gateway and local service centers.

On March 22, Deutsche Post DHL Group announced an accelerated roadmap to decarbonization, which includes investing a total of 7 billion euros (Opex and Capex) over the next 10 years in measures to reduce its CO2 emissions.