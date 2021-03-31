Lost your password?
Estée Lauder and Eastman Partner to Further Sustainable Packaging

(Eastman’s molecularly recycled polyesters. Credit: Eastman)

The Estée Lauder Companies (ELC) and specialty materials provider Eastman have signed a global memorandum of understanding (MOU) that will enable ELC and its portfolio of brands to further adopt sustainable packaging. ELC will begin incorporating packaging solutions enabled by Eastman’s molecular recycling technologies and portfolio of Renew resins with up to 100% certified recycled content.

Eastman’s portfolio includes a line of molecularly recycled polyesters produced via Eastman’s Advanced Circular Recycling. These sustainable resins, which include Eastman Cristal Renew and Eastman Tritan Renew, are made using up to 100% International Sustainability & Carbon Certification (ISCC) certified recycled content and are chemically indistinguishable from their legacy counterparts. They demonstrate the same high-quality and processing ease of virgin polymers with the clarity, luster, color compatibility and durability cosmetics packaging demands—while providing premium recycled content.

ELC has committed that, by 2025, 75-100% of its packaging will be recyclable, refillable, reusable, recycled, or recoverable. Additionally, the company will increase the amount of post-consumer recycled material in its packaging by up to 50% in the same year.

Last year, ELC announced that it achieved net zero emissions and sourced 100% renewable electricity globally for its direct operations, reaching the target it set on joining RE100. The company has also met its goal to set science-based emissions reduction targets for its direct operations and value chain, positioning the company to take even more decisive action against climate change in the coming decade.

