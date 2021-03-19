Lost your password?
European Trade Groups Form Alliance for Ensuring the Plastics Circular Economy

(Credit: PlasticsEurope)

Four plastics trade organizations in Europe have joined to form PolyREC, a group that the members say will ensure the traceability, transparency and trust in recycled materials along the entire plastics value chain. PolyREC will monitor, verify and report on plastics recycling and uptake data in Europe using a common  data collection system called RecoTrace.

The group was formed by Petcore Europe, PlasticsEurope, Plastics Recyclers Europe and VinylPlus. These organizations say they will work together to enhance the sustainability of plastics products.

The formation of PolyREC comes at a time where monitoring polymers circularity is of particular importance, especially in the context of the goal of the Circular Plastics Alliance (CPA), which aims to boost the EU market for recycled plastics to 10 million metric tons by 2025. The RecoTrace system will be able to fulfill the CPA objectives, legislative traceability demands, and industry wide plastic recycling pledges, PolyREC says.

“Setting up mechanisms that evidence progress in driving plastic circularity in a transparent manner is a must if we are to meet the EU targets,” says Plastics Recyclers Europe president Ton Emans. He adds that forming PolyREC is a “significant step towards a credible and systemic approach to genuinely improve plastic production, collection, and recycling.”

