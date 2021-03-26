Lost your password?
Frito-Lay Lowering Fleet Diesel Usage by 78%

(Frito-Lay Volvo CNG Tractor. Credit: Frito-Lay)

Frito-Lay has announced that the implementation of ZE and NZE technologies over the past year has led to sustainable impact — reducing the Modesto site’s fleet absolute GHG emissions by more than half (53%), or 2,790 metric tons of absolute GHG emissions, as well as lowering fleet diesel usage by 78%. The site has also been able to convert to 100% renewable electricity for direct operations at the Modesto site through a combination of renewable electricity certificates and on-site generation, due in part to PepsiCo, Frito-Lay’s parent company, achieving 100% renewable electricity in the US in January 2021.

The company says it anticipates overall absolute GHG emissions will be reduced by 5,480 metric tons annually and diesel usage will be eliminated entirely from the Modesto fleet operations when fully implemented.

To date, the equipment and infrastructure in place at the site includes nearly 60 tractors, box trucks, yard trucks, or forklifts powered by electric, lithium-ion technologies, or natural gas with renewable attributes, with the remaining 15 electric tractors expected to deploy later this year. Infrastructure to support the project incorporates an adjacent natural gas station with renewable attributes, as well as solar carports, battery storage, truck charging systems, and employee electric vehicle charging stations.

The $30.8 million project is the result of a partnership with the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District (SJVAPCD), which received a grant from California Climate Investments (CCI), a statewide program that puts billions of Cap-and-Trade dollars to work reducing GHG emissions, strengthening the economy, and improving public health and the environment — particularly in disadvantaged communities. CCI funding is awarded by several state agencies including the California Air Resources Board (CARB).

