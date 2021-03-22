General Motors to Reduce Water Intensity of Operations by 35%; Here’s How

General Motors plans to reduce the water intensity of its operations by 35% by 2035 compared to a 2010 baseline by focusing on a handful of initiatives. —In the San Luis Potosí Assembly plant in Mexico, a zero liquid discharge system minimizes the reliance on well water withdrawal, purifying and transforming wastewater into reusable water for the facility’s paint and machine processes, as well as for irrigation. The Zero Liquid Discharge system greatly reduces water withdrawal from the local aquifer through its reuse of water.

—At GM’s Factory ZERO plant in Detroit, the company built a system to reuse stormwater in its cooling towers and manufacturing processes, as well as installed additional stormwater ponds and filtration equipment to limit stormwater discharge to the Detroit River. Additionally, the installed stormwater ponds helped reduce stormwater discharge to the city of Detroit, limiting water stress during heavy storm events.

—The company conducts water treasure hunts to help train local plant employees in identifying water efficiency opportunities and implementing solutions.

GM has signed the CEO Water Mandate, a UN Global Compact initiative, joining other global business leaders to address key challenges around water security and further aligning the company to the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The company says it will continue to drive efficiencies in its own manufacturing and will also work with other companies to establish and implement water stewardship practices that promote effective corporate water management that benefits the environment.

GM says its water stewardship and management practices were recognized by the CDP on its Water A-List for preserving water quality and conservation across is operations, supply chain and manufacturing practices.