Lost your password?
If you've no account register here first time
User Name :
User Email :
Password :

Login Now

Georgia Power Issues Sustainability Bond: First for a US Utility

(Credit: Pixabay)

Georgia Power has announced its first sustainability bond, and the first sustainability bond for a domestic utility in the United States. Bond proceeds will be allocated to fund the company’s environmental, renewable, and social initiatives. The 3.25% coupon represents the lowest 30-year coupon for a publicly traded bond ever issued by any affiliate of Southern Company, Georgia Power’s parent company.

With net proceeds of approximately $742 million to be allocated to fund sustainable projects such as spending with diverse and small business suppliers and investments in renewable energy projects, Georgia Power says the bond aligns with its continued growth of Georgia Power’s solar portfolio, one of the largest voluntary renewable portfolios in the country.

Georgia Power’s commitment to building a clean and sustainable energy future includes helping its customers and other industries reduce their emissions, increase their energy efficiency, and minimize their environmental footprint by investing in programs, customer offerings, and initiatives. The company continues to offer customers a full range of options to expand access to solar and renewable energy generation that reduce its environmental footprint as well as maintain a focus on resource conservation, efficient energy usage and other sustainability efforts.

The sustainability bond is consistent with international standards and the sustainable financing framework published by Southern Company earlier this year.

Whitepapers

Case Study: Helping People Make Their Contribution to Climate Protection

On-demand Webinar: Ensure Process Safety and Assess Risk With Complete Visibility and Control

Visit Resource Hub

Related Stories

The Hershey Company Commits to Reducing Scope 1 and 2 Emissions by 50%
Oregon Data Center is First to Earn Level 3 Status by Cleaner Air Oregon
Agilyx, ExxonMobil Team to Scale the Supply of Qualified Plastic Waste for Recycling
ECHA’s Draft of Microplastics Ban Contains Loopholes, Environmental Groups Claim
﻿

THANKS FOR STOPPING BY! NEXT TIME LET US COME TO YOU:

Sign up for the Environment + Energy Leader free newsletter and receive our top news stories in your inbox on Tuesday & Thursday each week.

×

Sign up for our newsletter

Receive Environment + Energy Leader's top news stories two times each week

×
Translate »
© Copyright 2021 Business Sector Media LLC. Environmental Leader ® is a registered trademark of Business Sector Media LLC. Privacy Policy.