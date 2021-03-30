How State Farm Will Reduce Emissions 50% by 2030

State Farm has pledged to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions 50% by the end of 2030. To meet this goal, State Farm will initially emphasize reductions in direct GHG emissions, such as those from company facilities and vehicles; and indirect GHG emissions, such as those from the generation of electricity supplied to the company.

State Farm has already made progress toward this goal, with recent measures such as:

— State Farm’s three hub facilities – Atlanta, Dallas and Phoenix – were built to Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) standards, and the Atlanta and Dallas facilities are LEED Gold Certified. LEED Gold Certified buildings use 20% less energy, on average, according to the US Green Building Council.

— Through ongoing efforts to improve energy efficiency, more than 80% of State Farm buildings have an internally calculated Energy Star Score of 75 or higher. For instance, the company has installed energy- efficient appliances and equipment in its facilities. An Energy Star Score of 75 and higher classifies a building a ‘top performer’ by energystar.gov and Energy Star-certified buildings use an average of 35% less energy than non-certified buildings, according to the US Environmental Protection Agency.

— The company promotes the use of public transportation at its hub facilities and shuttle services among its Bloomington HQ facilities. The company developed our hub facilities (Atlanta, Dallas and Phoenix) in areas that provide access to public transportation. For employees who choose to use personal transportation methods, State Farm installed electric vehicle charging stations at its Bloomington offices and, in the near future, at hub locations.

— State Farm recently finalized a renewable power purchase commitment for its Richardson, Texas office and data center facilities.

The company says it is also exploring sustainable solutions for fleet vehicles, energy efficiency, capital projects, virtual power purchase agreements, and green natural gas.