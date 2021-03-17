Inside Land O’Lakes’ New Sustainable Agriculture Pilot

Soon, Land O’Lakes will implement and measure sustainable agriculture practices that promote soil health and reduce greenhouse gas emissions on one of its supplying dairy farms. The 3-year pilot effort will be one of the first to use Land O’Lakes’ Truterra Insights Engine to track crop system changes on a dairy farm. Land O’Lakes is partnering with Bel Brands USA for the pilot program.

Throughout the program, Bel and Land O’Lakes will support the adoption of sustainable farming methods, including cover cropping, by a Land O’Lakes member-owner farm in South Dakota that supplies milk to Bel Brands. The farm will work with Land O’Lakes’ Dairy 2025 Commitment team and use the company’s Truterra Insights Engine to capture actionable data about these on-farm sustainable agriculture practices and the economic impacts. The use of this tool will provide a different level of data and transparency to better inform management decisions across an entire farm, acre by acre, tracking changes and improvements in key sustainability factors such as greenhouse gas emissions and soil erosion.

The pilot supports Bel Brands’ and Land O’Lakes’ shared ambitions to improve sustainable farming practices and reduce both companies’ overall environmental footprint, and the findings of the program will help inform future best practices for dairy farm sustainability throughout their shared supply chain.