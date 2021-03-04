Maersk to Launch World’s First Carbon Neutral Vessel in 2023, If Partners Play Along

AP Moller-Maersk says it will launch the world’s first carbon neutral liner vessel in 2023, seven years ahead of its original goal. The objective will be reached earlier than planned because of advances in technology and increasing customer demand for sustainable supply chains.

Maersk’s methanol feeder vessel will be able to operate on standard very low sulphuric fuel oil (VLSFO), but the plan is to operate the vessel on carbon neutral e-methanol or sustainable bio-methanol from day one. All future vessels will have dual fuel technology installed, enabling either carbon neutral operations or operation on VLSFO.