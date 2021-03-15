Lost your password?
Minesto and Schneider Electric Partner to Build Ocean Energy Farms

(Credit: Pixabay)

Marine energy developer Minesto and Schneider Electric have entered a Memorandum of Understanding to work together to develop and build ocean energy farms based on Minesto’s Deep Green technology.

The collaboration between Minesto and Schneider Electric aims at accelerating the commercial roll-out of marine energy to enable the global transition towards net-zero societies, where energy systems that include plannable, renewable energy production are necessary.

To leverage the value proposition of ocean energy to customers, Minesto and Schneider Electric will engage with lead-users among independent power producers and electric utilities and integrate Schneider Electric’s products with Minesto’s tidal and ocean current energy technology.

Projects ranging from smaller microgrid installations to multimegawatt farms will be jointly identified, assessed, and developed, including exploiting the parties’ existing pipelines of leads. The companies say the collaboration will reach from technical system integration and project management to sales and project finance opportunities.

