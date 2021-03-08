Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engineering Now Testing Carbon Capture Technology

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engineering (MHIENG), part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, has entered into an agreement with Technology Centre Mongstad (TCM) to test its proprietary solvent for capturing CO2 at the amine plant located in Mongstad, Norway. The test campaign will start in May.

The proprietary solvent to be tested is the KS-21, an amine-based adsorbent used in the “Advanced KM CDR Process” newly developed by MHIENG in collaboration with Kansai Electric Power Co., Inc. Its long-term usage will be demonstrated in Norway in a quest to achieve commercialization within 2021. Compared to the earlier KS-1 solvent, which has been adopted at 13 commercial plants delivered by MHIENG, KS-21 has a number of advantageous properties such as lower volatility and greater stability against degradation. The newer solvent is also expected to enable reduced running costs and other economic benefits.

At a time when CO2 capture needs are expanding in the United Kingdom and Europe, the test program at TCM will confirm KS-21’s long-term durability and assess its environmental impact, thus providing MHIENG with technological data relating to its significantly higher CO2 capture rate. The test program will enable MHIENG to set a timetable for KS-21’s commercialization, opening the way for the company to expand orders in the UK and European markets.