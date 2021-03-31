Lost your password?
If you've no account register here first time
User Name :
User Email :
Password :

Login Now

More Than 100 of Apple’s Global Suppliers are Moving to 100% Renewable Energy

(Credit: Pixabay)

Apple has announced that more than 110 of its manufacturing partners around the world are moving to 100% renewable energy for their Apple production, with nearly 8 gigawatts of planned clean energy set to come online. Once completed, these commitments will avoid over 15 million metric tons of CO2e annually. Additionally, Apple is investing directly in renewable energy projects to cover a portion of upstream emissions, as well as a major energy storage project in California to pilot new solutions for renewable infrastructure.

Last July, Apple unveiled its plan to become carbon neutral across its entire business, manufacturing supply chain, and product life cycle by 2030. The company is already carbon neutral today for its global corporate operations. This new commitment means that by 2030, every Apple device sold will have net zero climate impact.

Supplier Commitments and Global Energy Projects

Apple is helping suppliers execute on their renewable energy goals, and bring new clean energy to communities across the globe. In Europe, DSM Engineering Materials’s wind power purchase agreement is bringing new clean energy to the grid in the Netherlands, and STMicroelectronics’s solar carport in Morocco is supporting regional energy production. Companies like Solvay are now expanding their use of renewable energy to their broader operations after joining Apple’s Supplier Clean Energy Program five years ago. In the US, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor, Marian, The Chemours Company, and Trinseo all recently committed to the program. And, in China, 15 suppliers have joined Apple’s program since July 2020.

Last year, Apple announced it is investing in the construction of two onshore wind turbines in Denmark that will be among the world’s largest once completed, the company said. The tech giant will use power from the turbines supporting their data center in Viborg.

Energy Storage and 2030 Progress

Apple is constructing one of the largest battery projects in the country, California Flats — a grid-scale energy storage project capable of storing 240 megawatt-hours of energy. This project supports the company’s 130-megawatt solar farm that provides all of its renewable energy in California, by storing excess energy generated during the day and deploying it when it is most needed.

Whitepapers

Achieving Your Health & Safety Management Maturity Journey

Webinar: Comprehensive Chemical management

Visit Resource Hub

Related Stories

Renewable energy
Google, Others Exhort Biden Administration to Adopt ‘Higher Impact’ Procurement Strategies
Companies Partner to Devise Emission Reduction Methods for Biomass Supply Chain
Bombay Sapphire Gin Says All of its Botanical Ingredients will be Certified Sustainable
Wisconsin Auto Dealership Installs Microgrid-Based EV Charging Units
﻿

THANKS FOR STOPPING BY! NEXT TIME LET US COME TO YOU:

Sign up for the Environment + Energy Leader free newsletter and receive our top news stories in your inbox on Tuesday & Thursday each week.

×

Sign up for our newsletter

Receive Environment + Energy Leader's top news stories two times each week

×
Translate »
© Copyright 2021 Business Sector Media LLC. Environmental Leader ® is a registered trademark of Business Sector Media LLC. Privacy Policy.