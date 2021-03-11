NBA All-Star Game Touts Zero-Waste at State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena, home of the Atlanta Hawks, delivered what it is calling the “first-ever zero-waste NBA All-Star Game,” diverting more than 97% of waste from landfill.

State Farm Arena worked with Rubicon to use the technology company’s software and equipment for collecting and hauling materials, along with logistical and operational support. Beginning with the second half of the Atlanta Hawks’ 2020-21 regular season, State Farm Arena will continue to work with Rubicon on the newly implemented processes to ensure the venue remains a zero-waste venue for all future events. State Farm Arena hosts approximately 200 events annually.

The zero-waste game will help the arena “set a new standard on how a sports venue can contribute in their community’s sustainability efforts,” says Sofi Armenakian, director of operations and sustainability for the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena.

In order to achieve the zero-waste event, the arena worked with the Center for Hard to Recycle Materials, which aids in creating various recycling solutions for the city of Atlanta. The venue also used 15 volunteers to aid customers in properly sorting waste in order to reduce contamination. Levy Restaurants, the official food and beverage partner of the Hawks and State Farm Arena, helped in the supply chain process, while Pritchard Sports & Entertainment, the team’s official “housekeeping partner,” assisted operationally with the collection and sorting of all materials.

The “greening” of sporting events and venues has been a trend in recent years. Most recently, the AMPED Sports Lab and Ice Complex in Ontario announced that it is now the first “Zero Carbon Building – Performance Standard” certified arena. This was achieved in December 2020 through the Canada Green Building Council’s Zero Carbon Building Program.