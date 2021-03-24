Lost your password?
Nucor Again Turns to Renewable Energy with 100 MW Purchase Agreement

(Credit: Pixabay)

Nucor Corporation, a steel production company, announced today that it has signed a 10-year Virtual Power Purchase Agreement (VPPA) with Ørsted Onshore North America, LLC for 100 megawatts from Ørsted’s Western Trail wind farm (WTW) in North Texas.

This is Nucor’s second VPPA. In 2020, Nucor announced the signing of a 15-year VPPA for 250 MW of solar energy in Texas. The project is expected to begin delivering clean electricity in Q2 2023. The agreement marked the first solar power purchase agreement for Nucor and the largest of its kind for the steel industry. Nucor’s VPPA with Ørsted’s WTW project complements the company’s participation in Brazos Fork. Together, these two projects have the potential to supply renewable power to the regional electric grid 24 hours a day.

Ørsted’s WTW project is already under construction and is expected to be in service later this year. The project incorporates Nucor steel and steel products and is designed to continue generating power even during particularly severe weather, such as that recently experienced in Texas.

