Lost your password?
If you've no account register here first time
User Name :
User Email :
Password :

Login Now

Nucor Again Turns to Renewable Energy with 100 MW Purchase Agreement

(Credit: Pixabay)

Nucor Corporation, a steel production company, announced today that it has signed a 10-year Virtual Power Purchase Agreement (VPPA) with Ørsted Onshore North America, LLC for 100 megawatts from Ørsted’s Western Trail wind farm (WTW) in North Texas.

This is Nucor’s second VPPA. In 2020, Nucor announced the signing of a 15-year VPPA for 250 MW of solar energy in Texas. The project is expected to begin delivering clean electricity in Q2 2023. The agreement marked the first solar power purchase agreement for Nucor and the largest of its kind for the steel industry. Nucor’s VPPA with Ørsted’s WTW project complements the company’s participation in Brazos Fork. Together, these two projects have the potential to supply renewable power to the regional electric grid 24 hours a day.

Ørsted’s WTW project is already under construction and is expected to be in service later this year. The project incorporates Nucor steel and steel products and is designed to continue generating power even during particularly severe weather, such as that recently experienced in Texas.

Whitepapers

Case Study: Helping People Make Their Contribution to Climate Protection

On-demand Webinar: Ensure Process Safety and Assess Risk With Complete Visibility and Control

Visit Resource Hub

Related Stories

Distributed Hydrogen Systems Begin Driving Clean Energy Microgrids: Guidehouse Insights
Report: Offshore Wind Has the Potential to Meet 90% of 2050 US Electricity Demand
California City to Install Microgrid Powered by Biogas Cogeneration, Solar and Battery Storage
AT&T, Ball Corporation Begin VPPAs via Wind Project in Oklahoma
﻿

THANKS FOR STOPPING BY! NEXT TIME LET US COME TO YOU:

Sign up for the Environment + Energy Leader free newsletter and receive our top news stories in your inbox on Tuesday & Thursday each week.

×

Sign up for our newsletter

Receive Environment + Energy Leader's top news stories two times each week

×
Translate »
© Copyright 2021 Business Sector Media LLC. Environmental Leader ® is a registered trademark of Business Sector Media LLC. Privacy Policy.