Oregon Data Center is First to Earn Level 3 Status by Cleaner Air Oregon

(Credit: Linesight)

An Oregon data center is first to be certified at level three by Cleaner Air Oregon, a program that regulates the emissions of toxic air contaminants from industrial and commercial facilities. Both projects represent groundbreaking work to meet ambitious sustainability goals, with renewable energy packages being offered to clients to support their own green initiatives.

Construction consultancy firm Linesight partnered with North American provider NTT Global Data Centers Americas for the project. Linesight provided cost management services on the project, located in Hillsboro, Oregon.

With an optimal climate for data centers and subsea cables providing connectivity to the Asian region, Hillsboro, Oregon is a prime spot in the Pacific Northwest. This retrofit project required demolition, as well as new requirements to reach sustainability goals.

Sustainable practices are becoming a priority in data centers to drive down costs and energy consumption, and to increase productivity. By 2025, capital spend on hyperscale data center projects is expected to reach $62 billion and sustainability goals have a large bearing on this projected growth.

﻿

